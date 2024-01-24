SALISBURY, MD - The Salisbury Police Department has announced an officer was struck by a vehicle this morning while pursuing a suspect on foot.
Police say that officers responded to the area of Waverly Dr. and Newton St. in Salisbury just after 9 a.m. on January 24th on reports of a domestic disturbance. There, officers say a man who reportedly has multiple warrants fled from them and a foot pursuit ensued. One of the officers was accidentally hit by a car during the chase, the Department says.
The Salisbury Police Department says the officer was taken to a hospital for non-life-threatening injuries and is in good spirits. The officer is expected to make a full recovery. The suspect in question was successfully taken into custody, according to the Department.