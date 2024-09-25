SALISBURY, MD- The Salisbury Police Department is warning of a spike in vehicle break-ins.
Police are reminding people to lock and secure their cars at all times. They say car break-ins are easily preventable.
Police are offering these tips:
-Keep the interior of your car clean. Never leave valuables, including bags, purses, wallets, briefcases, laptops, cell phones, loose change, or anything that may appear valuable to a thief in plain view.
-Don’t leave your vehicle unattended (especially while running) for long periods of time.
-Before leaving your car, always remove the keys, roll up the windows, lock the doors, and set the alarm (if you have one).
-Improve visibility where your car is parked. Choose a well-lit, open space, and avoid parking near anything that limits visibility like dumpsters, large vans or trucks, or wooded areas.
For more information you can visit the city of Salisbury’s website.