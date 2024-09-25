car break ins graphics

SALISBURY, MD- The Salisbury Police Department is warning of a spike in vehicle break-ins.

Police are reminding people to lock and secure their cars at all times. They say car break-ins are easily preventable.

Police are offering these tips:

-Keep the interior of your car clean. Never leave valuables, including bags, purses, wallets, briefcases, laptops, cell phones, loose change, or anything that may appear valuable to a thief in plain view.

-Don’t leave your vehicle unattended (especially while running) for long periods of time.

-Before leaving your car, always remove the keys, roll up the windows, lock the doors, and set the alarm (if you have one).

-Improve visibility where your car is parked. Choose a well-lit, open space, and avoid parking near anything that limits visibility like dumpsters, large vans or trucks, or wooded areas.

For more information you can visit the city of Salisbury’s website

