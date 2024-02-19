SALISBURY, MD - Police are investigating break-ins at two Salisbury businesses over the weekend.
According to the Salisbury Police Department, both Trax Deli and Halal Market on Canal Park Drive, just off Rt. 13, were targets of the break-ins Sunday night, February 18th.
Trax Deli’s window was smashed and sat boarded up on Monday morning. Police say they responded to an alarm at the deli at about 8:40 p.m. Sunday and found signs of entry through the broken window.
In a social media post Monday, Trax Deli announced it would be closed as they cleaned and awaited a glass company to fix their window.
Next door, similar damage had been done to the entrance of Halal Market.
Salisbury Police say they are still investigating and it was not immediately clear if anything had been taken from the establishments following the break-ins.