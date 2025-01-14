SALISBURY, MD - City officials say a section of Roger Street will be impassible for a period of time today as crews work on a water main.
On Tuesday, Jan. 14, officials announced the Department of Waterworks Utilities Division will repair a water main in the 600 block of Roger Street. Roger Street will reportedly be impassable from Prince Street to Washington Street.
Work began at 11 a.m. and is expected to conclude around 5 p.m., according to city officials. No street parking is permitted between Prince Street and Washington Street during these times.