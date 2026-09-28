SALISBURY, Md. - Shore Pride Alliance, formerly known as Salisbury PFLAG, says Salisbury Pride will not take place this year, with organizers postponing the event until October 2027.
The organization announced the decision on Sept. 23, saying its board had faced what it described as “insurmountable obstacles” over the past year that made it impossible to hold the larger-scale parade and festival planned for October.
According to Shore Pride Alliance, one of the primary challenges involves the organization’s name change and delays in completing that process with the federal government.
The organization says it began the name change process more than a year ago and completed the necessary steps with the State of Maryland without difficulty. However, Shore Pride Alliance says repeated attempts to move the process forward at the federal level have stalled despite multiple submissions.
Organizers say the unresolved federal process has created complications with event sponsorships and ultimately hindered the organization’s ability to put on a full-scale Salisbury Pride event this year.
“This is a difficult time for all nonprofits, especially those serving the LGBTQIA+ community,” Shore Pride Alliance told WBOC. “The logistical challenges and delays we have experienced with getting our name changed with the federal government has compounded the economic hardships we have experienced as an organization.”
The organization also cited broader financial pressures affecting both nonprofits and individuals.
“We are all deeply sad it was not possible to hold the event this year, and want to thank those who have been working behind the scenes to try to make it happen,” Shore Pride Alliance said.
Despite the postponement, the organization says it plans to continue holding smaller monthly and quarterly events. Shore Pride Alliance also says it may announce smaller gatherings during LGBTQIA+ History Month in October.
Planning is also beginning for Salisbury Pride 2027. The organization is asking community members and supporters to complete an online form indicating whether they are interested in volunteering, becoming a vendor, joining its mailing list, or otherwise participating in future activities.
“We have a wonderful community and ask our members and allies to join us in planning for Salisbury Pride 2027,” the organization said.