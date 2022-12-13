SALISBURY, Md. - The city of Salisbury has received a $500,000 grant for the renovation and rehabilitation of Union Railway Station.
Mayor Jake Day announced the grant today that the city of Salisbury and partners Evolution Craft Brewing Company have been designated to receive the $500,000 grant for the station located at 611 Railway Avenue.
According to the mayor's office, the rant was awarded through the State's Strategic Demolition Fund, a program designed to catalyze projects and activities that accelerate job production and economic development. Union Station was just one of 22 projects in the state awarded from this fund.
Union Railway Station was constructed in 1913 and, according to the mayor's office, is in need of major improvements. Development of the project will be led by project partners John and Tom Knorr, the owners of Evolution Craft Brewing Company. The mayor hopes that Union Station will become a vital hub directly along the Salisbury Rail Trail.
“Not only is this grant going to transform Union Station, but it’s going to transform the Church Street neighborhood, our Rail Trail, and our City’s commercial landscape,” said Mayor Jake Day. “This building has sat empty, crumbling, and unsightly for decades, and we’re here to breathe new life into it. Through this support from our Governor and our partnership with the Knorr family and Evolution Craft Brewing Company, we have the unique opportunity to transform one of our City’s historic greyfields and make it into something that unites our residents.”
Renovations of Union Station are expected to begin in early 2023.