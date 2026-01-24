SALISBURY, M.d. - The Salisbury Regional Airport says all flights scheduled for Sunday, January 25, are canceled due to the impending weather event.
They say no airline or rental car personnel will be at the airport and the terminal building will be closed.
Airport officials say snow removal operations are planned throughout the weekend for the airfield and public areas. They encourage passengers to contact their airline directly about flight status and reservation changes.
The Salisbury Regional Airport plans to reopen the terminal for normal operations on Monday, Jan. 26.