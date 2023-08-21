SALISBURY, Md. - Traffic cones now stand where the City of Salisbury once placed more than 100 zebra barriers some four years ago, marking the division between cars and bikes on Waverly Drive.
City Administrator Andy Kitzrow says that these changes are just the beginning. The city is actively working towards its "Vision Zero" objective, which aims to achieve zero pedestrian deaths by the year 2030.
"Waverly Drive is getting ready to be remilled and paved. This provides us with an opportunity to re-evaluate the current structures on that street, especially within our bike network," Kitzrow said.
However, not everyone is in agreement with the proposed changes. Joe Farrow, owner of Inside Out Car Care located on Waverly Drive and a bicyclist, expressed his concerns. "I believe the bike lanes have been incorrectly designed. Introducing these changes might pose more safety concerns than having all lanes on one side. The previous design wasn't ideal either."
Will White, the project's manager, shared insights on the future look of Waverly Drive. He mentioned that the street will soon resemble the nearby Riverside Drive. The new design will feature a bike lane on the left, another on the right, with vehicular traffic flowing in between.
White explained, "A two-way cycle track was deemed best practice when it was initially designed. However, the bike safety industry is evolving rapidly."
White also highlighted the safety concerns associated with Waverly Drive, identifying it as one of the most dangerous streets for pedestrians. He added, "We are committed to enhancing the safety of all our roadways. The current design on Waverly was a significant step forward, and we aim to take it even further."
Project Timeline:
Installing Concrete ADA Ramps: This task is currently in progress and will continue for the foreseeable future.
Removal of Zebra Barriers: Completed on Monday, August 21st
Milling Pavement: Set for Tuesday, August 22nd, from 6:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., weather permitting.
Concrete Pedestrian Refuges: These will be set up following the removal of the zebra barriers and the completion of concrete paving.
Bike Lane Pavement Symbols: Striping and pavement symbols will be installed within 72 hours post-paving (weather permitting) and will continue for approximately two weeks. Traffic disruptions will be minimal once the long line striping is finalized, which is expected to take half a day.
Adding Additional Bike Lane: This phase will commence a few days after the paving is complete. The goal is to finish this additional bike lane by the end of August, weather conditions permitting.