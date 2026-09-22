SALISBURY, Md. - Restaurant owners and workers in Salisbury say rising food, labor and operating costs continue to create challenges, even as customers keep coming through the doors.
At Teera Thai Cuisine, owner Teera Koiprasert said food and labor costs are among the biggest pressures facing her business.
Koiprasert said many of the ingredients used at the restaurant have to be imported, adding another layer of expense. She said finding workers with the skills needed to prepare certain Thai dishes can also be difficult.
“I would say food cost and the labor. Literally, it’s pretty much like everything,” Koiprasert said.
The restaurant opened at its current location in May 2024. Koiprasert said the business has also seen a shift in how customers order, with more people choosing takeout and delivery services instead of dining inside.
She said the restaurant has raised prices, but only modestly, because of concerns about how higher menu prices could affect customers.
“If you raise up the price even a little, sometimes people think, you know, the food is expensive,” Koiprasert said.
Staffing presents another challenge for smaller restaurants. Koiprasert said independently owned businesses can have difficulty competing with larger companies that may be able to offer higher wages.
At Evolution Craft Brewing Co., bar manager Mike Mantzouris said the restaurant is also keeping a close eye on costs.
“Everything’s kind of increasing right now,” Mantzouris said. “So I would definitely say, you know, we definitely have to take looks at our numbers and, you know, kind of base our pricing off of that.”
Despite those pressures, Mantzouris said Evolution has seen business begin to pick up as summer comes to an end and people return to regular work and school schedules.
He said weekly specials also help bring customers into the restaurant.
Mantzouris said customers appear conscious of their budgets, but he has not seen a significant increase or decrease in spending at Evolution.
Staffing can still be difficult, particularly when restaurants are looking for employees who work well with customers and can help drive sales.
For Koiprasert, the challenges extend beyond food and wages. She said costs such as utilities, fuel, supplies and licensing fees can add up quickly for a small business.
She said lowering some of those expenses would make it easier for independently owned restaurants to keep operating while trying to keep menu prices affordable.