Salisbury rolls out new red-light safety cameras at busy intersections

SALISBURY, Md. - Salisbury has added red-light safety cameras to some of its busiest intersections, hoping to cut down on crashes caused by drivers running red lights. City officials say the goal is to improve safety for everyone on the road.
The cameras have been active since December 5 at several intersections along Route 13 and Route 50, all chosen after traffic studies and crash data showed a long history of red-light violations. Starting January 5, citations will be issued with a $75 fine.
Many drivers say they're ready for the change. Joe Smith of Salisbury says he sees the problem daily.
“There’s too many knuckleheads on the road that are in too much of a hurry,” Smith said. “Life is too short. You don’t need to be getting in an accident.”
Truck driver Ricky Johnson believes the cameras will make a real difference on the road.
“It makes people pay more attention to the lights,” Smith told WBOC. “And it will cause less accidents. It might even save somebody’s life. I just think it’s a good idea.”
But not everyone is fully on board. Tracey Tawes of Vienna said she supports safety improvements but worries about fairness. Tawes previously received a ticket at a light she believes changed too quickly.
“If they’re not going to give you enough warning and you’re going to get fined for not being able to stop, then I think it’s ridiculous,” she said.
The city says revenue from fines will be reinvested into road safety, including intersection upgrades, driver education and pedestrian improvements. Officials also say more cameras could be added to other intersections in the future after further review.