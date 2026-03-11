SALISBURY, Md. - WBOC has learned that Salisbury’s Chuck E. Cheese in the Centre at Salisbury is set to close in the coming weeks.
According to a company spokesperson with CEC Entertainment, the Chuck E. Cheese at the Centre is expected to close on April 4, 2026. CEC Entertainment says the closure is due to a routine lease expiration.
“As leases expire, markets evolve, and consumer preferences shift, we adjust our real estate strategy accordingly,” CEC Senior Director Alejandra Brady tells WBOC. “This is how we manage a national footprint across 45 states and should not be interpreted as an indication of financial or operational distress.”
The child-friendly arcade and pizza restaurant first opened in Salisbury in 2004.
Brady did hint that Chuck E. Cheese could return to Wicomico County in the future, saying the company is expected to open more locations than they close in 2026.
“In fact, we closed our Fargo, ND location a couple of years ago and we’re now planning to open a new location there this year,” Brady said.