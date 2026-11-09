SALISBURY, Md. - As temperatures begin to drop across Delmarva, organizations serving people experiencing homelessness in Salisbury are preparing for another challenging winter, with concerns about shelter capacity, limited resources and the difficulties of keeping vulnerable individuals safe during extreme weather.
Debbie Rossi, executive director of H.O.P.E., says the demand for shelter remains a pressing concern, particularly as organizations prepare to accommodate more people seeking warmth and protection from the cold.
"It's not enough. It'll never be enough. I'll always be concerned," Rossi said. "I'm prepared not to panic."
One of the city's primary cold-weather resources, the Hands and Hearts men's shelter at Park Seventh-day Adventist Church, is scheduled to open Nov. 21. Rossi said the shelter can accommodate 36 men and that approximately 16 to 20 individuals have already expressed interest in staying there.
The facility operates as a low-barrier shelter, meaning people who might not qualify for other shelters because of certain eligibility requirements, including criminal background checks, can still access its services.
Rossi said the shelter was at or near capacity for much of last winter.
Its opening also affects operations at H.O.P.E., which provides daytime services for people experiencing homelessness. Once the overnight shelter opens, Rossi expects more people to spend extended periods at her organization throughout the day.
However, she emphasized that finding available beds is only one part of a much larger challenge.
Some individuals experiencing homelessness choose to remain in tents rather than enter traditional shelters. Others face significant mental health challenges that make accessing or remaining in shelter environments difficult.
"Our biggest issue right now in homelessness is mental health," Rossi said.
For those who remain outside, winter brings additional concerns.
Rossi said H.O.P.E. distributed propane last year to help people heating their tents and works with Wicomico County Emergency Services to prepare for severe weather conditions.
The organization also provides sleeping bags, blankets, meals and other necessities.
When extreme weather strikes and shelter space is unavailable, Rossi said her organization can sometimes use limited emergency funding to place individuals in hotels.
"It is not the ideal situation. It is not a sustainable situation," Rossi said.
Those arrangements are temporary, and individuals may lose access to hotel accommodations once emergency conditions end.
Rossi also questioned how organizations determine when temperatures become dangerous enough to warrant additional assistance, noting that conditions just above freezing can still pose significant risks.
Salisbury Mayor Randy Taylor, meanwhile, expressed confidence in the city's preparations.
"I think we're well prepared for the winter months," Taylor said.
Taylor acknowledged that Anne Street Village is operating at full capacity but said he believes the city's overall shelter resources are relatively balanced.
He also said the city has no firm plans currently in development to expand Anne Street Village, although additional shelter space could be considered if necessary.
Taylor identified people who remain outside during dangerously cold conditions as one of his greatest concerns. He said police, firefighters and outreach organizations are working to prevent potentially fatal situations.
Rossi stressed that addressing homelessness requires greater collaboration among local organizations and government agencies, rather than placing blame on any single group.
"I think if we were all working together, we could do a better job of serving the community," she said.
As winter approaches, Rossi said her organization will continue helping people access available resources while preparing for the increased demand that colder weather brings.
For those experiencing homelessness, she said, the season makes even the most basic necessities more difficult to obtain, from food and water to somewhere warm to rest.
"Winters are hard. The holidays are hard. We'll do the best we can," Rossi said. "But I would be lying if I didn't say I'm already exhausted just thinking about it."