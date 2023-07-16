SALISBURY, MD -- A community vigil, prayer, and walk was held today at Wesley Temple United Methodist Church in Salisbury following the deadly July 5th shooting which left 14-year-old Xavier Maddox dead and six others injured.
The event focused on bringing together community groups under one blanket of faith – with the goal of preventing local violence.
Community groups included law enforcement, health providers, and pastors – all of which having representatives speak at the event. Each preached the importance of bringing faith to communities hurt by the recent event.
After a series of speeches and prayer, the group of over 100 walked down West Road to Chippewa Boulevard – the site of the shooting.
Participants prayed, sang, and placed holy oil at the location where Maddox was shot.
Wicomico County Sheriff Mike Lewis, who spoke at the event and walked with community members said there is nothing more important than faith.
“These people know despite the fact we’ve had violence in this community, and we’ve had violence here they are here tonight in droves to prove to people they’re not scared they're not backing down and they have the armor of god around them tonight.” said Lewis.
The event was sponsored by The Watchmen with One Voice Ministerial Alliance, who plan to host more events with the goal of stopping violence before it takes place.