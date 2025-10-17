SALISBURY, Md. - Salisbury’s very own semi-pro arena soccer team has found itself without a home ahead of the upcoming season.
The Salisbury Steaks were first announced as a new Salisbury soccer franchise in 2023, joining Westminster, Baltimore, Philadelphia, Fredericksburg, and two Virginia teams in the Major Arena Soccer League 3. The team originally hosted their home games at the Crown Sports Center in Fruitland.
On Oct. 17, 2025, the Salisbury Steaks announced the Crown Sports Center had hired a new management company that sought to renegotiate their contract. Following months of negotiations, the team and the company were unable to come to an agreement, according to the Salisbury Steaks.
The team says they will now be playing their 2025-26 season on the road, but are actively looking to secure a home for the 2026-27 season.
“Stay tuned in the coming weeks for more updates,” the Salisbury Steaks said in a statement on social media. “We have some special things planned and fun ways to still engage with and support the team this season. We will continue to provide a platform to showcase some of the best players in the region.”
The team says the situation, while not preferable, will serve as motivation this season and represent Delmarva throughout the region.