SALISBURY, Md. - One lucky Maryland Lottery player in Salisbury scored a $100,000 scratch-off win last week.
The Monopoly X50 scratch-off ticket was sold at the Royal Farms located at 1401 S. Division St. in Salisbury, Maryland Lottery officials announced Monday.
In all, 31 winning tickets worth $10,000 or more were sold or redeemed in the seven days ending July 17, and the Lottery paid nearly $27.9 million in prizes during that span.
Winners of prizes larger than $25,000 must redeem their tickets at the Maryland Lottery Customer Resource Center in Baltimore, which is open by appointment only. Prizes of up to $5,000 can be claimed at any of more than 400 Expanded Cashing Authority Program (XCAP) locations. All Maryland Lottery retailers are authorized to redeem tickets up to and including $600. More information is available on the How To Claim page of mdlottery.com.
Below is the weekly roundup of big winners:
Scratch-off Prizes Claimed July 11-17:
$100,000 Prizes
- $100,000 Extreme Cash, Xpress Mart, 200 Reisterstown Road, Pikesville
- MONOPOLYTM X50, Royal Farms #073, 1401 South Division Street, Salisbury
$50,000 Prizes
- Ca$h Bonus, Casa Blanca Sunoco, 8875 Piney Branch Road, Silver Spring
- Show Me $50,000, Royal Farms #022-E, 200 Oak Manor Drive, Glen Burnie
$10,000 Prizes
- $10,000 Lucky, Anna’s Deli Plus, 11512 Middlebrook Road, Germantown
- $250,000 Gold Rush, Wawa #567-E, 231 North Philadelphia Road, Aberdeen
- Ca$h Bonus, Watkins Mill Beer & Wine, 857 Russell Avenue, Gaithersburg
- Show Me $100,000, Accokeek Liquors, 15789 Livingston Road Suite 116, Accokeek
FAST PLAY and Draw Game Tickets Sold for Drawings July 11-17:
- $170,908 Lucky Numbers ticket sold July 15 at Horseshoe Casino, 1525 Russell Street, Baltimore (unclaimed as of July 18)
- $100,000 Towering 10s ticket sold July 14 at Town Center Sunoco, 19738 Germantown Road, Germanton (claimed
- $57,777 Sevens ticket sold July 14 at Autumn Grove Exxon, 1801 Autumn Grove Court, Salisbury (unclaimed as of July 18)
- $50,000 Lucky Numbers ticket sold July 16 at Texas Ribs & BBQ, 7701 Old Branch Avenue, Clinton (unclaimed as of July 18)
- $10,000 ticket sold July 14 at Food Lion #1547, 2250 Hanson Road, Edgewood (claimed)
- $25,000 ticket sold July 12 at Orleans Sunoco, 1920 Orleans Street, Baltimore (claimed)
- $25,000 ticket sold July 11 at Pulaski BP, 3505 Pulaski Highway, Baltimore (unclaimed as of July 18)
- $25,000 ticket sold July 11 at Royal Farms #061, 3333 East Fayette Street, Baltimore (unclaimed as of July 18)
- $25,000 ticket sold July 11 at Yesteryear’s Liquors, 214 North Highland Avenue, Baltimore (unclaimed as of July 18)
- $25,000 ticket sold July 11 at Ardwick Liquors, 8307 Ardwick-Ardmore Road, Landover (claimed)
- $25,000 ticket sold July 11 at Zip In Mart, 6801 Livingston Road, Oxon Hill (claimed)
- $25,000 ticket sold July 11 at 7-Eleven #23702, 9100 Liberty Road, Randallstown (claimed)
- $50,000 ticket sold July 11 at F&W Convenience, 974 East Swan Creek Road, Fort Washington (unclaimed as of July 18)
- $61,892 ticket sold July 12 at Salisbury Quick Stop, 2313 North Salisbury Boulevard, Salisbury (claimed)
- $30,946 ticket sold July 12 at Kenilworth Sunoco, 4836 Kenilworth Avenue, Hyattsville (claimed)
- $30,946 ticket sold July 12 Top’s Liquors, 4422 Wheeler Road, Oxon Hill (unclaimed as of July 18)
- $15,473 ticket sold July 12 at Compass Beer Pump, 3 Compass Road, Baltimore (claimed)
- $15,473 ticket sold July 12 at McLellan Liquors, 6320 Sherwood Road, Baltimore (claimed)
- $15,473 ticket sold July 12 at AJ Liquors, 3801 Bladensburg Road, Brentwood (unclaimed as of July
- $15,473 ticket sold July 12 at the Soda Pop Store, 7715 Westfield Road, Dundalk (claimed)
- $15,473 ticket sold July 12 at Cox Wine & Spirits, 827 Central Avenue East suite 1, Edgewater (claimed)
- $15,473 ticket sold July 12 at Pikesville Mobil, 1509 Reisterstown Road, Pikesville (claimed)
- $10,421.10 ticket sold July 17 at Lewisdale Market, 7701 23rd Avenue, Hyattsville (claimed)
The Maryland Lottery encourages players to check their tickets by scanning them at any Lottery retailer or with the Lottery’s mobile apps. Draw game winners have 182 days from the date of a drawing to claim their prizes, and scratch-off winners have 182 days from the announced end-of-game date.
Last claim dates for scratch-off tickets are published in the scratch-off section of mdlottery.com.