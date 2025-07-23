SALISBURY, MD - Storm drain maintenance along E. Naylor Mill Road is nearing completion, though some lane closures are still expected as work continues.
Crews have found an extra pipe that needs cleaning, and they're planning to do this work on Friday, July 25, from 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.
A partial lane closure will be in effect during this time, with traffic control staff nearby and a larger vacuum truck on site. There are no full road closures planned, so access to nearby businesses will stay open as usual.
This important infrastructure work supports the City’s commitment to improved storm water management and safer roadways, according to Salisbury officials. Drivers are asked to use caution in the work zone and follow all traffic control directions.