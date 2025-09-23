SALISBURY, MD– The City announced plans for a public meeting Oct. 2 to update neighbors on cleanup efforts at the 317-325 Lake Street Brownfield property.
The land at 317-325 Lake Street was formerly used for waste oil processing and was contaminated when approximately 12,000 gallons of fuel spilled onto the land and into the Wicomico River in 1990, according to a press release.
The area was designated a Brownfield by the United States Environmental Protection Agency and Maryland Department of the Environment based on development complications due to potentially hazardous contaminants.
The City says it purchased 317-325 Lake Street in 2020 and developed a cleanup plan including a 2-inch soil excavation and cap topped with 8 inches of clean soil.
Salisbury's Department of Infrastructure and Development will host the public meeting Oct. 2 from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. in the government office building (125 N. Division Street) room 306.
Community members are invited to ask questions and learn about cleanup progress, with a Haitian Creole interpreter also available to assist, according to the City.