SALISBURY, MD - The City of Salisbury has decided to keep the mechanical parking garage arms raised in the Circle Avenue Parking Garage for the rest of the month due to ongoing difficulties.
According to the City, the parking garage project with Flowbird has hit another setback and the arms will be raised to reduce delays entering and exiting the garage.
“After countless attempts to work through the difficulties concerning both hardware and software since the initial launch in February, we seem to be no closer to an acceptable long-term solution,” Mayor Randy Taylor said. “We are in the process of evaluating the relationship and will be coming to a decision point soon. We extend our deepest apologies to all of those who have been affected by this, thus far, fruitless project.”
City officials say they status of the mechanical arms will be revisited and will remain raised longer if necessary. Parking permit holders will still be responsible for paying parking fees in May, according to the City of Salisbury.