SALISBURY, MD - In an effort to locate any potential lead contamination in residents’ water supplies, the City of Salisbury is conducting a lead service line survey of thousands of homes.
City Officials say about 6,000 to 9,000 homes across Salisbury will receive survey cards in a proactive effort to find possible lead contamination.
Homes constructed before 1986 will be the primary focus of the survey, especially homes built prior to 1978, the year when Maryland ended the sale of lead pipes. Those unsure about the age of their home’s plumbing can indicate so on their survey card and a team will follow up with an in-person inspection, according to the City.
Those living in newer homes do not have to take the survey, as the city will be targeting older neighborhoods based on tax records.
Salisbury says there is no cause for alarm, while emphasizing the importance of quickly addressing aging pipes.
“We’re here to assist by replacing service lines up to your house,” the City said Thursday.
More information, including on how to participate in water sampling, can visit the City’s Waterworks page.