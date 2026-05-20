SALISBURY, Md. - The City of Salisbury has announced the upcoming temporary closure of the downtown parking garage for structural repairs and improvements.
According to city officials, the parking garage will be closed from June 1 through June 15 while the work is completed. The city is asking drivers to utilize Lots 1, 10, 12, 15, or on-street parking during the closure period.
Officials say on-street parking enforcement will be relaxed during the closure and limited to significant violations such as parking against the flow of traffic or double parking.
“While closure of the parking garage is never convenient, as you can see, the City has timed a host of repairs for this closure in order to limit disruptions,” Mayor Randy Taylor said. “We appreciate your patience as we strive to keep the garage properly maintained.”
The city says the following repairs and improvements will be completed during the June closure:
-An outside contractor will perform garage corbel repairs.
-Repaint the garage stairwell, including a clear and consistent numbering system to improve wayfinding and navigation.
-Install additional payment signage on all interior levels, ramps, and common areas.
-Perform full power washing of all interior levels, ramps, and common areas.
-Utilize the automated sweeper for routine cleaning and debris removal across all driving lanes and parking areas.
-Remove accumulated debris, trash, and any obstructions from all levels and corners of the facility.
-Complete light landscaping at garage entrances/exits and surrounding perimeter areas, as applicable.
-Inspect and repair all doors and windows, including hardware, closures, and weather sealing.
-Address any outstanding standpipe inspections, testing, or maintenance needs.
-Complete any pending elevator inspections and ensure compliance with safety standards.
-Replace worn or damaged tiles and flooring within the elevator cab and entry areas.