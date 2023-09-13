SALISBURY, Md. - The City of Salisbury has announced a two-day closure planned for the City Park’s Picnic Island to identify and remove invasive plants.
The City says the closure is planned for Friday, September 15th and Saturday, September 16th from 7 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. to allow for the conservation efforts. The closure is necessary for the safety of park-goers while the work is performed, according to the City.
Though Salisbury officials expect the work to be completed in a day, an additional day was allotted in case of inclement weather.
“Invasive plants can negatively impact the local ecosystem by outcompeting native vegetation, reducing biodiversity, and altering the natural habitat,” a City of Salisbury press release reads. “By addressing this issue proactively, the City of Salisbury is taking a significant step towards preserving the ecological integrity of Picnic Island for future generations to enjoy.”
Other parks and recreational areas within Salisbury will not be affected by this invasive plant mitigation and will remain open, the City says.
Updates on the project and any changes to the Picnic Island closure schedule can be found at the City’s website at www.salisbury.md.