SALISBURY, Md. - The Wicomico County Sheriff's Office says a traffic stop in Salisbury led to a drug bust that resulted in the arrests of two people.
The sheriff's office said that on Aug. 31, deputies conducted a traffic stop in the area of US 13 and North Pointe Drive. During the course of the traffic stop, a search was conducted of the vehicle.
As the back-seat passenger, who was identified as 24-year-old Christopher Ronnell-Forewell Gale, got out of the vehicle, a pat down was conducted for weapons. The sheriff's office said a firearm was detected in Gale's pocket, at which point he attempted to run away. However, he was quickly apprehended. Police said Gale resisted arrest and was eventually placed into handcuffs and taken into custody.
A search of Gale revealed a Sarsilmaz SAR9 9mm handgun that was loaded with 16 rounds in the magazine, authorities said. Additionally, 2.12 grams of heroin, 7.13 grams of crack cocaine, and marijuana were located on his person, according to the sheriff's office. Investigators said a combined total of 45.89 grams of marijuana was seized from Gale’s person and the vehicle. A digital scale was located in the vehicle near where Gale was seated. Gale is reportedly prohibited from possessing firearms due to previous criminal convictions. The driver of the vehicle, who was identified as 36-year-old Kevin Brian Ford, was charged on a criminal citation for possession of marijuana greater then 10 grams.
Gale was arrested and released to the Wicomico County Detention Center, where he was ordered held without bond on the following charges:
• CDS Possession with intent to distribute heroin
• CDS Possession with intent to distribute crack cocaine
• Possession with intent to distribute
• Firearm Drug Trafficking Crime
• Firearm use during the commission of a felony
• Loaded handgun on person
• Loaded handgun in vehicle
• Regulated Firearm illegal possession
• Illegal possession of ammunition
• CDS Possession of cocaine
• CDS Possession of heroin
• CDS distribution with a firearm
• Fail to obey a lawful order
• Resisting arrest
• Obstructing and hindering
• Possession of narcotic production equipment
• Possession of cannabis greater than 10 grams
Ford:
• Possession of cannabis greater than 10 grams