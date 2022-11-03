SALISBURY, Md. - Maryland State Police say a late Wednesday night traffic stop in Salisbury ended with the arrest of man in possession of a large amount of marijuana and a loaded handgun.
Police said that at around 11:36 p.m., a trooper from the MSP Salisbury Barrack conducted a traffic stop for an equipment violation on a Mercedes Benz on South Salisbury Boluevard at North Boulevard in Salisbury. During the course of the traffic stop, the trooper detected the odor of marijuana and observed marijuana in plain view. Police said the trooper conducted a probable cause search of the vehicle and located a trash bag filled with approximately 5 pounds of heat-sealed bags of marijuana.
During a search incident to his arrest, the driver, identified as Marquay Jackson of North Carolina, was found to be in possession of a loaded semi-automatic handgun and a large amount of cash, according to police.
Jackson was taken to the MSP Salisbury Barrack for processing. During the course of the investigation, the handgun was found to be stolen out of North Carolina.
Jackson was charged with possession with intent to distribute marijuana, possession of a handgun, possession of stolen property, possession of handgun by a prohibited person, and other related charges.