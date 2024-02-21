SALISBURY, Md.- Salisbury University says there was an attempted kidnapping of a Salisbury University student at Dresser Lot A on campus that has left some students uneasy traveling around Salisbury.
According to charging documents, the suspect, Kenall Earl Sneade Jr. was following the victim to her car. Sneade grabbed the victim by her arms and hit her repeatedly in the head. The victim was on the phone with her mother, and Sneade took the phone and threw it across the parking lot.
Sneade reportedly told the victim he was only trying to help her and not hurt her. The victim was able to break free and told police she found blood on her car and clothing that was not hers.
Police found Sneade at HALO, a homeless shelter in Salisbury. Sneade was wearing different clothing than described during the attack. Police later found the clothes identified during the attack in a nearby dumpster.
Wicomico County State's Attorney tells WBOC the suspect has been charged and was homeless.
Salisbury University says there is no current threat to public safety, but that the university is considering additional safety precautions.
"The university sent an email out to students outlining what we plan to do to increase security in that area that includes increased patrols by Salisbury University police, that also includes an assessment of lighting and cameras in the area," said Jason Rhodes, Public Information Officer for the university.
WBOC spoke with SU students and asked if they felt safe on campus… which was met with a mixed reaction.
"I just wasn't expecting it so close to campus so it's a little, it gives me, it's a little uneasy," said student Hannah Harrison.
Others like Bethany Geiger say they don’t feel any different before and after the attack.
“I feel pretty safe. I live off campus so I take a quick walk to school and there has never really been any problems, it's just all students," said Geiger.
SU says it has also extended its SU Police escort service, where students can call SU Police for a ride to anywhere on campus.