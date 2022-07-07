SALISBURY, Md. - Salisbury University said farewell to 30 faculty and staff during Fiscal Year 2022. They influenced thousands of students throughout the years. Together, they represent over seven centuries of experience.
They are (date of hire in parentheses):
- Dr. Ann Barse, Biological Sciences Department (1994)
- Karen Bowden, Information Technology Office (2001)
- Susan Brazer, SU Libraries (1999)
- Eleanor Coleman, Counseling Center (2005)
- Edmond Daugherty, Physical Plant (2004)
- Bruce Davis, Physical Plant (2008)
- Dr. Diane Davis-Hayes, Medical Laboratory Science Program (1990)
- Dr. Patricia Dean, Early and Elementary Education Department (2002)
- Dr. Louise Detwiler, Modern Languages and Intercultural Studies Department (2004)
- Dr. Janet Dudley-Eshbach, Modern Languages and Intercultural Studies Department (2000)
- Dr. Mark Frana, Biological Sciences Department (1988)
- Claudia Hannon, History Department (1993)
- Jenny Howard, Computer Science Department (2008)
- Dr. Judith Jarosinski, School of Nursing (2010)
- Deborah Johnson, SU Bookstore (1991)
- Lawrence Jones, Housekeeping (1998)
- Bernard Livingston, Physical Plant (1992)
- Kevin Mann, Physical Plant (1989)
- Cynthia Nichols, Housekeeping (1991)
- Dr. Rita Nutt, School of Nursing (2005)
- Joanna O’Neal, Financial Services Office (2004)
- Dr. Karen Papke-Shields, Information and Decision Sciences Department (1997)
- Tony Pasquariello, Financial Services Office (1992)
- Karen Penuel, Physics Department (1995)
- Pam Penuel, Registrar’s Office (1995)
- Dean Peterson, Art Department (1984)
- Audrey Schadt, SU Libraries (1989)
- Robert Taylor, Housekeeping (1998)
- Dr. Barbara Wainwright, Mathematics Department (1981)
- Dr. Kathleen Wright, Information and Decision Sciences Department (2000)