SALISBURY, Md. - Salisbury University has a marching band for the first time since 1982. 55 students make up the band, color guard, and dance team.
After a funding cut back in the '80s, Salisbury University's Marching Band took the hit. Now, for the Fall 2025 semester, the band is back up and running and is getting ready for it's football game debut in a few weeks.
"I think there's like no other experience, like marching band, like without a football team or like without a marching band on the football field, like, what is a football game without our marching band?" said Sophomore drummer, Colin McDonald.
Marching Band is offered as a one credit course this year at Salisbury University. Rehearsals are held three times a week. Junior, Aiden Snyder, says the rehearsals involve much more than just learning the music.
"We have different body movements that we're working on. We also have to make sure that we are standing parallel to, the front of the field just so that we, we, project our sound and make sure that we look really good while we're doing it," said Snyder.
Dennis Senkbeil is the Director of Bands at SU. He encourages all students to participate in the marching band, regardless of their major.
"Most of our ensemble are non-music majors who are not studying music," said Senkbeil. "So being a member of the marching band, you know, allows them to learn valuable lessons regarding teamwork and accountability and discipline and will help them in their own careers regardless of what they're studying."
The marching band will play at the first home football game at Sea Gull Stadium in Salisbury on October 4th. They will play before the game and at half time on the field, and in the stands throughout the game.