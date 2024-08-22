SALISBURY, MD. - Incoming students moved in to the Salisbury University dorms on Thursday morning.
University officials said approximately 900 new students moved on campus. The incoming class, at 1,470 students total, is the second largest in university history.
Returning students in yellow shirts assisted new students in moving to their dorms. University leaders told WBOC that this is a tradition on campus.
One student helper, Abdul Bundu, said he's excited to help the new class.
"I remember my freshman year," Bundu said. "I was nervous, it was nerve-wracking, I didn't know what to do. But other people were there to help me."
Faith Haddad and Olivia Mazza are two incoming students. The pair told WBOC that they're best friends from high school, and that they're excited to be starting the school year together.
"[Faith] helps me a lot," Mazza said. "Just, being able to experience new things, she kinda holds my hand through them and is able to help me and it's great."
Both Mazza and Haddad said they received scholarships from various local programs, including the Ocean Pines Library.
The girls agreed that, without that help, they wouldn't be on campus today.
"I got a lot of local ones," Haddad said. "I got $26,000 and it covered my first year."
Haddad's family helped the girls with move-in today. Ann-Michelle Haddad said, as the mom of first-generation college students, she's proud her daughter's hard work made her dream come true.
"That was a concern of mine," Ann-Michelle Haddad said. "I wasn't sure she was gonna be able to live on campus or not, so, but it all worked out."
While the family had to say their bittersweet goodbyes, they said they all felt comfort knowing they were a drive or a phone call away.
The incoming students have the weekend to get settled in before classes begin Monday.