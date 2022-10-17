SALISBURY, Md. - Salisbury University and the Wicomico County Health Department will host a community COVID-19 vaccine booster clinic from 11 a.m.- 4 p.m. Friday, Oct. 21, in the Great Hall of Holloway Hall.
Pfizer and Moderna monovalent (original) vaccines will be available. The Pfizer bivalent (updated) booster also will be offered for those age 12 and older who had their last COVID-19 monovalent vaccination shot from any authorized or approved manufacturer at least two months ago.
Advance registration is required at www.marylandvax.org/appointment/en/reg/0241621099.