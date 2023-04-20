SALISBURY, Md.-The Salisbury University community will be rallying together this Friday at the American Cancer Society Relay for Life.
The event will begin at 6 p.m. on the main campus of SU and end at midnight. It will feature performances, fundraising activities and Zumba.
For more than 37 years, the American Cancer Society Relay For Life has joined communities together to remember loved ones lost, honor survivors of all cancers, and raise money to help the American Cancer Society save lives from cancer. Dollars raised each year by thousands of Relay participants across the country help attack all cancers in countless ways – funding and conducting breakthrough research, providing education and advocating for the needs of cancer patients and their families, and providing essential services throughout their cancer journey.
According to the university, over 400 students, family members and faculty are participating this Friday Relay For Life of Salisbury University’s “Dreaming of a Cure” themed event held on campus in front of Maggs gym. Cancer survivors, and those with an interest in fighting cancer are asked to join in the celebration by helping us fundraise onsite 6 PM – Midnight, celebrating in our Survivor Lap, or lighting a candle at dusk to remember and honor loved ones touched by cancer.