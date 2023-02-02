WICOMICO COUNTY, Md.- A Salisbury woman has been sentenced after stealing thousands of dollars from the Wicomico High School Band Boosters.
Prosecutors say that 32-year-old Brooke Cook pleaded guilty to one county of theft scheme. Administrative Judge of the Circuit Court for Wicomico County, Honorable S. James Sarbanes accepted the plea, and sentenced to Cook to five years with all but six months suspended and served as home detention. After serving home detention, Cook will be on three years of supervised probation and will be required to pay $15,085.04 in restitution to the Wicomico High School Band Boosters.
According to prosecutors, between December 2021 and June 2022, while Treasurer of the Wicomico High School Band Boosters, Brooke Cook stole more than $15k by fraudulently using a Band Boosters’ debit card for her own personal benefit. In addition to using the debit card at multiple stores throughout Wicomico County, she used Band Booster funds to make payments on her mortgage and her car loan.