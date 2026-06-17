SALISBURY, Md. — The Salisbury Zoo broke ground Wednesday on its first entirely new habitat in more than 15 years, inviting the community to celebrate the milestone with a ceremony at the zoo.
The new exhibit will be home to coatis — a raccoon-like species found in Ecuador — an animal the zoo hasn't had since 2023.
"It's been 15 years since we did any major construction at the zoo. So this is a wonderful opportunity, what we're doing," said Chuck Eicholz, director of the Salisbury Zoo.
The zoo recently welcomed its newest resident, a female coati named Lulu, rehomed from a facility in northern New York that was closing. She is currently being cared for in a dedicated holding area within the zoo’s animal hospital until the new habitat is complete.
The new exhibit is designed with visitors in mind, featuring glass viewing areas so guests can still see the coatis even when weather drives the animals inside.
The Salisbury Zoo Foundation is helping support the project financially, committing $100,000 dollars toward the effort. Chairman Clifton Griffin said the new habitat sends an important message to the community.
"So it kind of brings to life the importance of conservation education. Why do we invest in these critters? Why are they important?" Griffin said.
Even visitors from out of town said they were excited about the new addition.
"For a mom and families, it's important because we have a fun, safe place to go to and learn and just see things that we wouldn't normally see," said Grace Lyle, a Philadelphia resident vacationing in Ocean City.
Zoo staff said the exhibit is expected to open by the end of the year.
The project is expected to cost around $350,000. In addition to what the Salisbury Zoo Foundation has committed, the zoo received an additional $25,000 grant from the Palmer Foundation.
Zoo staff said they are still raising money to complete the project. Those wishing to donate can visit the zoo's support page.