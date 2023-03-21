coati

SALISBURY, Md.- The Salisbury Zoo is mourning the loss of one of its animals.

The zoo says, Daisy the coati, had a sudden decline in her health. Her quality of life was being closely monitored by her keepers and the veterinary team because of her age and mobility issues caused by "intervertebral disc disease."

Daisy was humanely euthanized on March 8, according to the zoo.

Coatis are small carnivores related to the raccoon. Under human care, the average lifespan for a coati is 14 years. She was nearing her 15th birthday

Zookeeper Hannah Buchek described Daisy as a curious animal who enjoyed eating cooked sweet potato and chicken, and she always smelled any kind of strong scent.
 
Daisy was the Salisbury Zoo’s only coati.
 
The Salisbury Zoo says the plan to make upgrades and expansions to the exhibit to be able to accommodate future animals.

