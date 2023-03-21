SALISBURY, Md.- The Salisbury Zoo is mourning the loss of one of its animals.
The zoo says, Daisy the coati, had a sudden decline in her health. Her quality of life was being closely monitored by her keepers and the veterinary team because of her age and mobility issues caused by "intervertebral disc disease."
Daisy was humanely euthanized on March 8, according to the zoo.
Coatis are small carnivores related to the raccoon. Under human care, the average lifespan for a coati is 14 years. She was nearing her 15th birthday