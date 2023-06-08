Salisbury Zoo Moves to Protect Animals from Smoke

SALISBURY, Md. - While humankind across the northeastern United States has been contending with smoky conditions, one organization on Delmarva is not forgetting to help protect our animal friends from the choking haze.
"Some of our animals are currently on exhibit, some are off exhibit,". said Hannah Buchek, zookeeper at Salisbury Zoo. "We're making those decisions based on the air quality index, and based on how all of our animals are doing and who can be moved safely and comfortably."
Zookeepers at the Salisbury Zoo have been monitoring the animals in their care for signs of distress from breathing in the fine particulates in the air.
When they see an animal at risk, they take it to an area where the air quality can be controlled.
"For our mammals, some of the symptoms we're looking for are coughing, or runny noses, just like with you and me," Buchek said.
Visitors to the zoo Thursday saw that the Canada lynx and the macaws were not on display.
Several turtles were also not on display.
Gunner David and Hailey Dill of Seaford, Del. were disappointed not to see some of their favorites. However, they understood the zoo's decisions.
"I do ride horses and I was at the barn today and they cancelled pretty much most of the lessons for pretty much all this week because of the air quality," said Dill. "So I know it's a major deal right now."
An early afternoon thunderstorm brought brief relief from the smoke, but more smoke is expected in the coming days, and animals will be returned to or removed from their exhibits as the conditions change.
"So far, everyone seems good, but we have an amazing vet team that are here for the day, and are listening to our keepers closely," Buchek said.