SALISBURY, Md. - The Salisbury Zoo shared sad news today, announcing the loss of their female red wolf, Shiloh.
The Zoo says Shiloh died recently just after turning 11 years old. The wolf had pyometra, an infection in her uterus, that ultimately damaged her kidneys, according to the Zoo.
The Zoo’s veterinary team provided critical care, but made the decision to humanely euthanize her as her condition and quality of life continued to decline. The Zoo says pyometra is not uncommon in post-reproductive wolves.
“She was a very active wolf and enjoyed lying on top of the culvert in the middle of the exhibit, watching everything,” said Salisbury Zoo Registrar Jessica O’Neill.
The Salisbury Zoo still has a male red wolf, Bowie, who is 3 years old. The Zoo is actively working with Red Wolf SAFE (Saving Animals From Extinction) to find a mate for Bowie, as red wolves are a critically endangered species.
Shiloh first arrived at Salisbury Zoo in 2019 after being transferred from the Roger Williams Park Zoo in Rhode Island.