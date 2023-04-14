SALISBURY, Md.- The Salisbury Zoo is celebrating Earth Day this year by helping people learn about the environment through exhibits and interactive activities.
Salisbury–Celebrate and learn about the environment at the Salisbury Zoo this Earth Day with exhibitors, vendors and interactive activities.
The annual Earth Day event at the Salisbury Zoo, set for Saturday, April 22, kicks off at 9 a.m. with the Zoo Stampede 5K Walk/Run, sponsored by Vernon Powell Shoes. Registration is available online for $25 through Wednesday, April 19, at 4 p.m.; limited shirts remain. Race-day registration is also available from 7:30-8:30 a.m. race morning.
Earth Day, a free event, is sponsored by Delmarva Power, Bryan & Brittingham, and Lonza, and it will run from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Families can learn about the environment from numerous local exhibitors, who will be set up at tables in the Zoo. Craft vendors will feature art for sale, including pottery, wreaths, candles, paintings, jewelry and more. Children can also learn about nature with discovery boxes.
Visit the stage near the Education Center at the Zoo for presentations, including flute playing and storytelling by the Lenapehauken Education and Research Center at noon, Salisbury Police Department K-9 demonstrations at 12:30 and 1 p.m., and educational talks.
“The Salisbury Zoo’s Education Department is excited to welcome everyone to the Zoo for Earth Day,” said Education Technician Catie Hamel. “This is a great opportunity for kids and families to learn about the outdoors from all kinds of environmental exhibitors.”