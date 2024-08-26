SALISBURY, MD - One of the Andean Bears at the Salisbury Zoo is making the international move to a new home in Switzerland this Fall.
Salisbury Zoo announced that Andean Bear, "Raymi" will be moving to Zoo Zürich this September.
Raymi was born in 2022, at the Salisbury Zoo, along with his twin Inti. Inti moved to the Racine Zoo in Wisconsin in May.
Zoo officials say Raymi has stayed at the Salisbury Zoo longer than most cubs do. Officials say "the Andean Bear Species Survival Plan (SSP), recommended that Raymi go to Zoo Zürich". SSP works alongside Andean Bear SAFE, a organization that helps save animals from extinction. Salisbury Zoo is a program partner with the organization.
Zoo Registrar Jessica Mandelson says, "Zoos are working together internationally to move bears around to increase genetic diversity." Mandelson and the Salisbury Zoo's veterinarian will be traveling with Raymi, and will help him transition to his new environment overseas.
Raymi's last day at the Salisbury Zoo's exhibit will be on September 2nd. He will make his journey to Switzerland the next day!