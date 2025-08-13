SALISBURY, Md. - The City of Salisbury plans to welcome a contingent from its sister city, Tartu, Estonia, in an effort to foster cultural exchange.
According to city officials, Downtown Salisbury will host an appearance by the Tartu Male Academic Choir on Monday, Aug. 18 at 1 p.m. It is planned to be held at the Friendship Bridge off Market Street.
Officials say the choir will perform a selection of both traditional and contemporary works, then will be followed by a ceremonial exchange of gifts.
"The partnerships we have with our Sister Cities bring Salisbury, Maryland, to conversations across the globe," said Salisbury Mayor Randy Taylor. "I’m looking forward to celebrating that friendship and spending time with the community and our Estonian partners."
The Tartu Male Academic Choir also plans to perform a full-length concert that evening at Asbury United Methodist Church on Camden Avenue.
Salisbury and Tartu's relationship is one of several established through the Sister Cities Association of Salisbury/Wicomico County. The association was founded in 2006. The first partnership was with Salisbury, England, and has expanded to include multiple sister cities globally. The city says the partnerships promote cross-cultural understanding, education exchange, civic engagement and economic collaboration.
"The Sister Cities Committee encourages the community to join us to welcome the choir to Salisbury and hear them sing songs composed by Estonian composers," Sister Cities Committee Member Dr. George Whitehead said. "This is an excellent opportunity for each of us to get to know the other better!”