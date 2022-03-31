Weather Alert

TORNADO WATCH 88 REMAINS VALID UNTIL 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS IN MARYLAND THIS WATCH INCLUDES 4 COUNTIES IN SOUTHEAST MARYLAND DORCHESTER SOMERSET WICOMICO WORCESTER IN NORTH CAROLINA THIS WATCH INCLUDES 4 COUNTIES IN NORTHEAST NORTH CAROLINA BERTIE GATES HERTFORD NORTHAMPTON IN VIRGINIA THIS WATCH INCLUDES 21 COUNTIES IN EASTERN VIRGINIA LANCASTER MATHEWS MIDDLESEX NORTHAMPTON NORTHUMBERLAND IN SOUTHEAST VIRGINIA ACCOMACK CITY OF EMPORIA CITY OF FRANKLIN CITY OF HAMPTON CITY OF NEWPORT NEWS CITY OF POQUOSON CITY OF SUFFOLK CITY OF WILLIAMSBURG GLOUCESTER GREENSVILLE ISLE OF WIGHT JAMES CITY SOUTHAMPTON SURRY SUSSEX YORK THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF AHOSKIE, BACONS CASTLE, BARHAM, BAVON, BOOTH FORK, BOYKINS, BRYANTOWN, BUFFORD CROSSROADS, BUSCH GARDENS, CAMBRIDGE, CAPE CHARLES, CENTERVILLE, CHINCOTEAGUE, CHIPPOKES STATE PARK, CHRISTENSONS CORNER, CLARESVILLE, COURTLAND, COWIE CORNER, CRISFIELD, CROAKER, DURAND, EAGLETOWN, EDENHOUSE, EMPORIA, EMPORIA AIRPORT, EMPORIA RESERVOIR, EWELL, EXMORE, FIVE FORKS, FRANKLIN, GARYSBURG, GASTON, GATESVILLE, GLOUCESTER POINT, GREEN PLAIN, GREENBACKVILLE, GROVE, GUM FORKS, GWALTNEY CORNER, HAMPTON, HOG ISLAND GAME RESERVE, HORNTOWN, HUNTERDALE, IVOR, KILMARNOCK, LANCASTER, LEWISETTA, MERRY HILL, MIDWAY, NEW CHURCH, NEW POINT, NEW POINT COMFORT, NEWPORT NEWS, OCEAN CITY, ONANCOCK, PEARY, POOLESVILLE, POQUOSON, PRINCESS ANNE, QUITSNA, RICH SQUARE, SALISBURY, SMITHFIELD, SUFFOLK, URBANNA, VULTARE, WAKEFIELD, WAVERLY, WILLIAMSBURG, WINDSOR, AND YORKTOWN.