CHINCOTEAGUE, Va. - Salvage planning efforts are underway for the Navy plane that crashed Wednesday night near Wallops Island and Chincoteague. The crash killed one crew member, two others were injured according to the U.S. Navy.
The Navy says the E-2D Advanced Hawkeye, based in Norfolk, was conducting training exercises when it crashed into the water on the north side of Chincoteague. The E-2D crashed at approximately 7:30 p.m.
Two crew members were rescued and taken to the hospital for treatment of non life-threatening injuries. Their names will not be released, according to the Navy which cited privacy concerns.
A third crew member was found dead inside the aircraft by a water rescue team with the Ocean City Fire Department. According to the Navy, the name of the crew member killed will not be released pending notification of next of kin.
The Navy added in a press release Thursday afternoon that all reports indicate the fuel tanks on the aircraft remain intact and there is no public health concern at this time.