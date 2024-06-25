SHARPTOWN, MD - The National Park Service (NPS) has submitted a study to Congress identifying the San Domingo School in Wicomico County as a candidate to become a national historic site.
According to NPS, the school was identified as a candidate through the Julius Rosenwald and Rosenwald Schools Special Resource Study, which identifies schools that historically played pivotal roles in ensuring the education of Black children during the Jim Crow era. As a Rosenwald School, the San Domingo School was one of 5,000 aimed at securing educational opportunities for African American communities
“The two-pronged preservation concept outlined in the National Park Service study is an innovative way to honor the legacy of Julius Rosenwald and the profound impact of the Rosenwald Schools," said NPS Director Chuck Sams. "We are pleased to share these recommendations with Congress on establishing a national park site and a nationwide network, that can help ensure these important diverse stories are not only told, but also celebrated and preserved for generations to come."
According to the Historical Marker Database, the San Domingo School was built in 1919 under the Rosenwald School building program. San Domingo residents also raised funds and donated the labor and timber for the construction themselves. In 1961, the school was purchased by the community as a recreation and lodge hall.
The San Domingo School’s candidacy for National Historic Site status was lauded by Maryland Governor Wes Moore on Tuesday.
“Rosenwald Schools like the San Domingo School played a critical role for African Americans during the Jim Crow era, and it's important that this history is preserved for future generations,” Moore said in a social media post. “Thank you to the National Park Service for their recommendation and the valuable work they do to keep history alive.”
With the National Parks Service recommendation, the San Domingo School could become a National Historic Site through a Congressional act or by Presidential proclamation.