SUSSEX COUNTY — Sand is set to flow once again across the Indian River Inlet as Delaware’s Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control (DNREC) begins testing its long-idle sand bypass system — a long-anticipated step aimed at addressing chronic erosion on the north side of the inlet.
The bypass system, which pumps sand from the south side of the inlet to the erosion-prone north side, has been offline for several years. DNREC says the system has been upgraded with new pumps and an electric motor and is now undergoing testing to ensure it is fully operational for regular use next year.
Testing begins Monday, July 14, and will continue on a Monday-through-Thursday schedule over four weeks: July 14–17, July 21–24, July 28–31, and August 4–6. Each day, the system will run from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Beachgoers at Delaware Seashore State Park must avoid designated work zones around the inlet during this period. DNREC warns that entering these restricted areas — even when pumping is not active — is dangerous and strictly prohibited. The pumped sand becomes saturated and poses entrapment risks, while nearby waters may contain dangerous rip currents.
Barriers and signs will mark restricted zones, and DNREC staff will be stationed at public access points to assist visitors. Hazard zones in the water will be marked with white buoys featuring orange bands. Violations of park regulations may result in fines of $50 to $250 for a first offense.
DNREC says sand naturally accumulates on the south side of the inlet, but the north side experiences regular erosion. Some visitors say it's tough to watch the dunes continue to be breached even after beach replenishment efforts.
“I mean, they chase it right back, right? It’s almost like herding cats,” said Matt Howard, who was fishing nearby. He welcomed the system’s return. “If it’s more cost effective, I mean they’re chasing the sand every year — so if it’s gonna save the taxpayers money, then sure.”
The bypass system mimics the natural movement of sand along the Atlantic Coast, maintaining beach width and protecting nearby infrastructure.
“We love seeing the improvements,” said beachgoer Francis Murphy. “We know it’s always a struggle to keep this side of the beach with sand because of the storms and all that. Don’t mind it at all with the work that’s being done, and they’re doing a great job with it.”