DELAWARE - Delawareans, beware of a new cell phone scam starting this week across the first state.
Delaware court officials say the scam text pretends to be from the Justice of the Peace Court and urges victims to scan a QR code to pay an overdue traffic or toll violation.
Officials say do not download the full text and do not scan the QR code. They say the Justice of the Peace Court does not issue violation notices by text or email.
WBOC has received multiple reports of people already receiving these messages.
They also added this scam is similar to one that was circulating in Maryland last month. This scam is a text that directs victims to report to the Baltimore City District Court to pay parking or toll violations, or scan a QR code to pay now.
Maryland court officials say the courts do not send messages requestions payment or personal information by text, telephone, or email.