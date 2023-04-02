ELLENDALE, Del. - The tornado left a trail of destruction in Ellendale.
The morning after a tornado hit Ellendale teams of community members were outside helping one another the next day. Crews were out working to restore power as quickly as possible, as well. But what everyone cared about most that no one, in Ellendale, was seriously hurt.
Debris scattered properties and streets, fallen trees swarmed cars, and homes and garages are destroyed.
Clean-up began the next day. But for John Pyle, whos neighbors chicken coop remnants scattered his field, he doesn't know when clean up will begin.
Pyle says, "That's going to start when they get there. Whoever they have out there cause it's all their debris and we're just leaving it to sit there for right now. They need to actually see what happened and then see where it went."
Neighbors joined forces to chop up trees.
"It hit my hometown. I called my boss this morning and said 'hey man, can I borrow the bucket truck?' I sent him the picture of the tree behind us and everything and he was like 'yeah that's fine just come up to the shop.' I grabbed it and I came back here and I was like 'all right let's just get to it man.' Do you know how many peoples families and stuff are in here? you don't know who is in here," says Owen Kamin.
And others helped patch up holes.
Pastor of the Mt. Zion Ellendale AME church, Sonja Ayers says, "We're finding holes and they put tarp over the hole in the roof and so we've just been walking around trying to get a good look at what's been done.
Despite all the damage, there's a big sigh relief that no one was hurt.
"Everybody in the community here just came together, just to see if everybody was all right. They know I have a disabled wife and they stopped and checked on me. We'll come together for lower slower Delaware. We'll put it back together again," says Ronald White.
A small Sussex County town coming together to overcome tragedy.