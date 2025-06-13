CHINCOTEAGUE, VA - The Chincoteague Volunteer Fire Company announced upcoming schedules and times for the 2025 Pony Swim and Pony Penning.
Pony Penning on the South End will be on Saturday, July 26th and start at 7:00am.
Pony Penning on the North End will be on Sunday, July 27th and start at 6:00am.
The Beach Walk will be on Monday, July 28th, at 6:00am.
The Pony Swim is scheduled for Wednesday, July 30th. The fire company says this will be during low slack tide between 7:00am and 9:00am, and says attendees are advised to be there earlier than those times.
On Thursday, July 31st, auctioning will start at 8:00am. Chincoteague fire officials say there will be no chairs or place-holding before that time. Those bidding and viewing will be allowed in the area at 6:00am, all spots are first come, first served.
On Friday, August 1st, there will be the "Pony Swim Back". The swim back is expected to last about 2 hours later than Wednesday's swim.
The Chincoteague Volunteer Fire Company says the Fall Round Up has been scheduled for September 26th and 27th.