School Resource Officer Funded To Stay Full-Time At Mace's Lane Middle

CAMBRIDGE, Md. - The City of Cambridge has approved funding for a school resource officer at Mace's Lane Middle School.
Officer Christine LaMonica is the first resource officer to be assigned to a middle or elementary school in Cambridge.
Cambridge's Police Chief, Justin Todd says the need for an officer was there. Todd says they had, "Over 150 calls of service we handled last year at that middle school. I felt that we needed to dedicate an officer there for the safety of the children and also a resource for the children."
Officer LaMonica has been here for almost a month.
With Cambridge City Council approving 44 thousand dollars in funding, Principal Patricia Prosser hopes she's here to stay.Prosser says, "If we needed a police officer or sort of advice, we would have to call CPD. You would get a different person every day. But having her here with the funding, she can be here every day for the entire year and hopefully, it will continue after this year." Prosser added, "The tone has changed since she's been here. We can get any advice we need from her. Sometimes she thinks of things we don't think of or a solution for a child. She has de-escalated a lot of situations for us."
Many parents believe the resource officer is a huge asset.
"It would give me a piece of mind instead of getting a call from my son and I have to go down there. Put an officer on all these little spots. That's what they need," says Wayne Cornish.
Officer LaMonica will be in the school 5 days a week for the rest of the school year.