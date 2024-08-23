DELMARVA– Many students across the peninsula are enjoying their last Friday night before returning to school.
Neighbors can expect school buses and foot traffic starting Monday in communities across Sussex, Talbot and Queen Anne’s Counties.
Find a complete list of school district start dates below:
BY DATE:
Aug. 26: Talbot, QAC (grades 1, 6 and 9), Laurel (grade 9), Seaford (grades 3, 6 and 9)
Aug. 27: Laurel, Seaford, Sussex Tech, Milford (grades 1, 6 and 9), Woodbridge (grades 1, 6 and 9), Queen Anne’s County (grades 7, 8 and 10-12)
Aug. 28: Milford, Woodbridge, Caroline, Queen Anne’s County (pre-K and kindergarten)
Sept. 3: Caesar Rodney, Lake Forest, Smyrna, Somerset, Worcester, Pittsville, Accomack, Wicomico (pre-K, K and grades 1,6 and 9), Mardela (grade 6), Dorchester (grades 1-6 and 9), Indian River (grades 6 and 9), Howard T. Ennis
Sept. 4: Wicomico, Cape Henlopen, Indian River (grades 1-5, 7, 8 and 10-12), Dorchester (grades 7, 8 and 10-12)
BY DISTRICT:
DELAWARE
Caesar Rodney: Sept. 3
Cape Henlopen: Sept. 4
Howard T. Ennis School: Sept. 3
Indian River: Sept. 3 (grades 1, 6 and 9); Sept. 4 (all students)
Lake Forest: Sept. 3
Laurel: Aug. 26 (grade 9); Aug. 27 (all students)
Milford: Aug. 27 (grades 1, 6 and 9); Aug. 28 (all students)
Seaford: Aug. 26 (grades 3, 6 and 9); Aug. 27 (all students)
Smyrna: Sept. 3
Sussex Tech: Aug. 27
Woodbridge: Aug. 27 (grades 1, 6 and 9); Aug. 28 (all students)
MARYLAND
Caroline County: Aug. 28
Dorchester County: Sept. 3 (grades 1-6 and 9); Sept. 4 (all students)
Somerset County: Sept. 3
Worcester: Sept. 3
Wicomico: Sept. 3 (pre-K, kindergarten and grades 1, 6 and 9); Sept. 4 (all students)
Talbot County: Aug. 26
Queen Anne’s County: Aug. 26 (grades 1-6 and 9); Aug. 27 (pre-K, kindergarten, grades 7, 8 and 10-12)
VIRGINIA
Accomack County: Sept. 3
For more information on school start dates and schedules, visit your district’s website.