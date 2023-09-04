ACCOMACK COUNTY, Va. -- Schools were filled last week with parents and students, touring the halls of their next step in education. But, with the school year looming, the county is still working to fill classrooms.
"We are down I will say that, by seven teachers," said Dr. Rhonda Hall, Accomack County Schools Superintendent.
Hall said it is a mix of shortages at the elementary and secondary levels. The school system has been able to get creative to make sure when the bell rings and students step in to learn, those classrooms have someone there to lead.
"We have teachers that will teach an extra block or they will give up their planning block and they will teach an extra block," said Hall. "That helps compensate for not having a teacher there."
So creative in fact, Accomack is looking outside of the United States for teachers.
"We are using a lot of international teachers and that's been wonderful and great that they've been willing to come," said Hall. "They are very valuable and very knowledgeable to our division."
Hall said teachers traveling oversees to lead a classroom has helped improve diversity as well as helping students understand the value of different cultures.
Over in Worcester County, teacher Beth Shockley-Lynch said they too are feeling the pinch.
"Colleges are not producing the number of student candidates that we need," said Shockley-Lynch.
Shockley-Lynch said students are graduating college and opting for different career paths, and pay is a big reason why.
"We're going to need to work very diligently with our local officials and our state officials to make sure some of those changes take place," said Shockley-Lynch.
Unlike Accomack County, Worcester has a bit more disparity among grade levels.
"We seem to do quite well with elementary age, there seems to be a good amount of candidates at that level," said Shockley-Lynch. "But as you get older and you have to have that specialty certification it gets more and more difficult."
Wicomico on the other hand appears to be doing well, at least in terms of retention. Vince Pavic, Director of Human Resources and Employee Relations for Wicomico County Public Schools, said this past summer was better than expected.
"We came into the summer expecting to replace about 150 teachers and we're going to be a little over 130, so it was a pleasant surprise for us," said Pavic.
A big reason for that, according to Pavic, is resources provided inside of Wicomico County schools.
"With the mentoring program and we've got teacher coaches and we're very fortunate we have school psychologists on staff as well as social workers," said Pavic. "I think some of those supports really have helped us to keep people in place."
Hall, Accomack County's superintendent, said the county has drawn interest in their open positions. She added many of those openings are in the arts department for classes like band and physical education.