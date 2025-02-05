MILFORD, DE- As fans gear up for Super Bowl Sunday, the Food Bank of Delaware is hoping that excitement will translate into generosity. Their third annual SOUPer Bowl Soup Drive is underway, aiming to collect thousands of pounds of soup for families in need.
The Food Bank is calling on the community to support the drive by donating cans of soup to help combat food insecurity in the state.
With the Eagles in the Super Bowl, Kim Turner from the Food Bank of Delaware, is hopeful that local fans will channel their game-day enthusiasm into supporting the cause.
“We know that the Eagles are in the Super Bowl, so it brings it a little closer to home. So we're hoping that the community will be holding more Super Bowl parties and will really get behind this drive to bring in more soup to our neighbors in need.”
Turner also highlighted the critical need for donations during the winter months, when many families struggle to afford food and heating.
“Whatever we can do to help our neighbors, especially during these cold months, a lot of times people will choose between heating their homes or buying a bag of groceries. So hopefully by providing assistance to people, we can help them free up money in their budget so they don't have to make that difficult decision.”
With donations slowing after the holidays, the Food Bank hopes this Super Bowl drive will help maintain momentum.
Amanda Foulger from the Food Bank says this drive is especially important during this time of year.
“It’s right after the holidays, and that holiday hype of volunteering and helping out is really starting to dwindle down. So I think that the Super Bowl drive will be a good way to kind of help pick that back up with donations and assistance from our community.”
The goal for this year’s drive is to collect 2,025 pounds of soup. Though the drive has just started, Foulger says the response has been positive, with the community already stepping up to help.
“I had like 5 or 6 people bring in some big bags and boxes yesterday for our Super Bowl drive. People seem really excited about it. I actually had a couple come in and for his birthday, instead of doing presents, they collected soup for the Super Bowl drive.”
Donations will be accepted through February 17 and can be dropped off at either the Newark or Milford Food Bank of Delaware locations. The Food Bank is hopeful this year’s SOUPer Bowl drive will have a significant impact on Delaware families facing hunger.