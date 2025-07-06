OCEAN CITY, MD - The National Aquarium’s Animal Rescue team responded to a injured sea turtle off the coast of Ocean City on Saturday.
On Saturday, July 5th, the National Aquarium’s Animal Rescue team reported that they received a call about an injured loggerhead sea turtle spotted off the coast of Ocean City. The turtle, which appeared to have suffered injuries consistent with a boat strike, was first seen by crew members from Dive Team Striker and TowBoatUS in Ocean City.
Wildlife officials say Dive Team Striker and TowBoatUS quickly reported the turtle to the National Aquarium's rescue hotline and remained on-site, assisting the rescue crew by helping transport staff to the location and providing support throughout the operation.
“Their quick thinking and support were instrumental in giving this turtle a fighting chance,” said a spokesperson from the National Aquarium.
The animal was safely brought in and is now receiving care at the Stranding Response Center in Ocean City. After the holiday weekend, it will be transported to a long-term rehabilitation facility for further treatment.
The public is reminded that if they encounter a stranded or injured sea turtle or marine mammal, they should immediately call the National Aquarium's 24-hour Stranding Hotline at 410-576-3880 for assistance.