SEAFORD, Del. - We got an inside look at that new delivery facility in Seaford on Friday, which amazon says is in charge of loading the vans that bring your packages to your door.
This is the first amazon facility in Sussex County and the company says it hopes to employ more than 200 people. Seaford is excited for the opportunities this facility will offer.
Amazon opened its doors for community leaders to see. The facility on Dulaney Street processes up to 8,000 packages a day stretching from Milford to Salisbury and Denton to Long Neck.
To handle all that work, amazon plans to hire over 200 workers. So far, 100 people are on the job. Amazon spokesperson, Steve Kelly, is confident the rest will be hired soon.
“We don't have any concerns about that right now. We offer over $15 an hour to start and we have access to various benefits. We believe that those incentives and all of the other efforts we have will make us a very attractive employer in this area,” says Kelly.
Seaford Mayor, David Genshaw, says those jobs are sorely needed.
“We're blessed beyond belief to have these jobs here. This is truly high in high quality. The people we have spoken with are thrilled to be here,” says Mayor Genshaw.
Eric and Amber of Seaford say they plan to apply.
“It would actually be nice to have jobs hiring around here because there's a lot of people that don't have jobs and that are looking for jobs,” says Eric Cody.
“I think it's wonderful, I would like to apply,” says Amber Bowden.
This is amazon's seventh facility here in Delaware and third they've open in the last six months.
The facility encompasses more 100,000 square feet of space. The plant processes around 8,000 packages every day but could ramp up to nearly 20,000 packages a day at full capacity.
So far, amazon says it has invested more than 4 billion dollars in opening all those facilities in Delaware.