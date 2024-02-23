SEAFORD, DE - The Delaware Department of Justice has announced the arrest of a Seaford pastor, charging him with 10 felony counts of Dealing in Child Pornography.
According to the DOJ, James R. Dryden, 74, was arrested on February 15th. Prosecutors say the investigation began after multiple CyberTips were generated, warning that Dryden’s IP address had accessed and downloaded child sexual abuse material.
Delaware State Police and Department of Justice investigators then conducted a search of Dryden’s personal devices and discovered additional child pornography involving minors, according to the DOJ.
Dryden was taken to Sussex Correctional Institution on $500,000 cash bail.
“The evidence in this investigation is deeply disturbing,” said Attorney General Jennings. “Nothing is more important than protecting our kids, and I’m grateful for the members of the ICAC Task Force who dedicate their lives to keeping our most vulnerable citizens safe.”
The Department of Justice says Dryden has been a children’s pastor with Stein Highway Church of God for over two decades. Investigators say they are not aware of any victims affiliated with the church and Dryden is not charged with contacting a child. Given the charges against Dryden, however, the DOJ is asking anyone with information on this case to contact the Delaware ICAC Task Force at 302-739-2030.